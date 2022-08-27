Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.28. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

