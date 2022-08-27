Reviewing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 62.25% 13.84% 7.21% Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 5 1 2.67

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 14.39 $271.00 million $2.35 22.08 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.57 $534.09 million $2.22 22.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

