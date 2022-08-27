Reviewing Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) & LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LGI Homes and Second Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $3.05 billion 0.74 $429.64 million $17.03 5.67 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 14.67% 29.21% 16.60% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LGI Homes and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LGI Homes and Second Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 2 1 0 2.00 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

LGI Homes currently has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 101 communities. The company serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

