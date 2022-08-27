RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $276.00 and last traded at $276.51. 21,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 549,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.64.

Specifically, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.40.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.