Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 3,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,558,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

