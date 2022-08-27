RIV Capital (RIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

