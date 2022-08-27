Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells $389,748.24 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $389,748.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 374,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Down 4.6 %

RBLX stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Roblox

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

