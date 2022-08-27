RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 110,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 159,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

