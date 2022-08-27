Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.56. Approximately 2,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.52.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Cormark dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

