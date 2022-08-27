Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $66.49.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

