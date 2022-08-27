Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.