SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) Trading Up 232.5%

SDX Energy plc (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 232.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered SDX Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.08.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.