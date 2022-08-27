Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $108,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

