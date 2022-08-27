Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

