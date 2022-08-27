Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

