Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $24.46 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.