Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 17.7% on Earnings Beat

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.61. 8,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $674.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.