Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,394.80 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £56.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,234.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,646.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,668.16. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.