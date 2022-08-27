Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Decreases By 50.0%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

