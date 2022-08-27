Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 82.4%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 14.8 %

ACFN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.02. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.