Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 82.4%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Down 14.8 %
ACFN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.02. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
