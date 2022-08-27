Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rises By 116.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.9 %

ACSAY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Dividend Announcement

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

