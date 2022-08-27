Short Interest in Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Declines By 37.6%

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACUR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $655,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.02.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

