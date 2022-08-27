Short Interest in Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Declines By 37.6%

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACUR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $655,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.02.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.