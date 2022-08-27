Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 759.1%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 759.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Further Reading
