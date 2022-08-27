Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 55.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.0 days.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,694.00 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,170.04 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,606.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,714.41.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

