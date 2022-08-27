Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 42.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.