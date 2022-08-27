Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 42.3%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.