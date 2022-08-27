Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Increases By 2,468.8%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 2,468.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AIA Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAGIY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.
About AIA Group
