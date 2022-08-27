Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Drops By 98.3%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atos Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Atos stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Atos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEXAY shares. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.