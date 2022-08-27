Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Grows By 48.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the July 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $43.26 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
