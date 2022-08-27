Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Grows By 48.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the July 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $43.26 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

