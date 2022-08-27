Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Expands By 61.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

