Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Expands By 61.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.