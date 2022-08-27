Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 34.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

AAXJ opened at $67.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

