Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 34.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
AAXJ opened at $67.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
