Short Interest in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Drops By 28.3%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $221.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.