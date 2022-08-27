Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

