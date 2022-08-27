Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Skillz were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Skillz by 81.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz by 46.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Skillz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Performance

Skillz Company Profile

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

