Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.48

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.48 and traded as high as $53.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 16,373 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $495.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

