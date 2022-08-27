Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 3.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 33,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,565,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.