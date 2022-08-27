Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,741,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,697,617.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The company has a market cap of C$85.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$40.69 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.73.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

