StockNews.com Downgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Hold

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

