StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

