StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
American Campus Communities Stock Performance
ACC stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28.
Insider Activity at American Campus Communities
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.