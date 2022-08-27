StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

