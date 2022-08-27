StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

