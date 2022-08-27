StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
