StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Noah has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Noah by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

