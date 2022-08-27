StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
NOAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of Noah stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Noah has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.
Institutional Trading of Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
