Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was up 9.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 6,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

