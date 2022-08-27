Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was up 9.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 6,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
