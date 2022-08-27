Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.75.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SUI opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,253,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.