SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.99. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 90,627 shares traded.

SurgePays Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SurgePays news, CEO Kevin Brian Cox acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,040.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,166. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SurgePays by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.