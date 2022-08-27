SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

