SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
SuRo Capital Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
