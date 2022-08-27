Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,700 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

RDFN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $978.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

