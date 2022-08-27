Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,192 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

