Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

