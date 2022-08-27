Swiss National Bank Buys 10,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.