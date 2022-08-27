Swiss National Bank Buys 13,600 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.25 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

